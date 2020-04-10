Former Cards Bridgewater, Bonnafon connect for Panthers touchdown

The touchdown put the Carolina Panthers up 21-7 just before half-time against the Arizona Cardinals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two former University of Louisville football players connected for a touchdown in the Week 4 match-up between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hooked up with running back Reggie Bonnafon for a three-yard passing touchdown.

Bridgewater played for the Cards for three seasons 2011-13 and Bonnafon, a Louisville native, played for four 2014-17.

Bonnafon was just activated to the roster from the practice squad last Saturday.

This is Bridgewater's first season with the Panthers after a two-year stint with the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers are looking to secure their first home of the season.

