Louisville football program spotlights spread of COVID-19 in young adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville announced its football program has been paused and the team's upcoming game against Virginia has been postponed just days after benching some players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic Director Vince Tyra said 10 players have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more players are in quarantine due to contact tracing. Five members of support staff have also tested positive and two more are in quarantine.

"We doubled in the number that we were looking at in positives from last week to where we are today," Tyra said.

A deep dive of Kentucky data shows the largest number of COVID-19 cases is from young adults ages 20 to 29, accounting for over 20,000 positive cases in the state.

The spread among the Louisville football team shows just how quickly the virus can spread.

On Oct. 28, one player, a scout team offensive player, tested positive during a routine COVID-19 test. By early Saturday, several other players tested positive. The team had to bench nine players.

Tuesday, the team help practice, but during another routine check on Wednesday, more players and support staff tested positive.

"After consulting with our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scotty Newcomer and head trainer Matt Summers, it was decided that out of precautionary pause in our team activities was warranted," Tyra said.

Regenstrief President and CEO Dr. Peter Embi said that type of spike in younger adults isn't uncommon.

"Eventually, younger people interact with older people and it starts to spread through the community and sadly I think that's what we're starting to see now," Embi said.

For now, it's just about taking precautions, which UofL said they have done with their players and staff.

There are currently 15 people --10 players and 5 support staff -- who are quarantining at home. There are seven others who are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

According to ACC guidelines, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 is looking at a 10 day quarantine. Any player who tests positive and require contact tracing needs to quarantine for 14 days.

