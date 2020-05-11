UofL football pauses team-related activities, postpones game after players, support staff test positive for COVID-19

During a press conference Wednesday evening, Tyra said 10 players have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more players are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville announced all team-related football activities will be paused indefinitely due to "a heightened quantity of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing" among staff and team members, according to a release.

During a press conference Wednesday evening, UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra said 10 players have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more players are in quarantine due to contact tracing. Five members of support staff have also tested positive for the virus and two more are in quarantine.

“We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus,” Tyra said.

UofL's game at Virginia scheduled for Saturday will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN.

This weekend's game at Virginia has been rescheduled for Nov. 14 at 3:30pm.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/7Cm95j1lec — Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) November 5, 2020

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.