Kentucky confirms more than 108,000 total COVID-19 cases

Last week, the state set a record for weekly new cases at 11,774.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of October 26, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give live updates Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m

November 2, 2020

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed 108,642 cases of COVID-19 overall and 1,489 deaths related to the virus.

In a release on Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said,“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be.”

