Florida State wins 5th straight against Louisville, 79-70

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Caleb Mills matched a career-high with 27 points and Florida State held off Louisville’s late rally for a 79-70 victory on Saturday night.

The Cardinals struggled through the game with multiple turnovers and making only 8 of 27 three-point shots. Louisville was down 10 at halftime and just couldn't gain enough ground to overtake the Seminoles.

Florida State (8-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has now beaten Louisville (10-5, 4-1) in five straight games, the best in the series that dates to 1968.

The Cardinals ended a three-game win streak and dropped a game back of ACC-leader Miami, which upset No. 2 Duke earlier in the day. This was also the team's first loss in conference play.

Freshman Matthew Cleveland, who entered averaging 9.9 points, finished with 17 points for the Seminoles. El Ellis scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals.

Next up for the Cards is a game back at home at the KFC Yum! Center against NC State on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

