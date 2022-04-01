Tshiebwe, Washington help No. 16 Kentucky top Georgia 92-77

The Wildcats led 40-37 at halftime before mounting several spurts, including a 13-4 run over four minutes that made it 73-56.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points and No. 16 Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia for a 92-77 victory.

They made 22 of 35 in the second half and finished 40 of 70 (57%).

Kario Oquendo had 22 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Up next for the Wildcats is a game against the Virginia Commodores at Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

