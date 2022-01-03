Win Super Bowl LVI tickets by donating blood to the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross and NFL are partnering to give away two tickets to Super Bowl LVI if you donate between January 1 to 31.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — January is National Blood Donor Month, and now is a great time to help the supply.

To thank donors for helping during a time when the Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels, the American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering to give away two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California if you donate between January 1 to 31.

The winner and guest will not only get to experience the first Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium. The package also includes entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 11-14, 2022), plus a $500 gift card for any other expenses.

But if you don't win the tickets to see the big game in person, you could still win the home theater experience of a lifetime.

Those who come to give in January will also automatically be entered to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a smart, short-throw laser projector; projector screen; sound bar; subwoofer; gift card for tech support with installation and a $500 e-gift card to put toward your epic Super Bowl watch party.

According to the American Red Cross, we are currently in the worst blood shortage in over a decade, and "blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S."

Since the pandemic started the need for donations has gone up significantly, and if you've made it through the virus, you have a chance to help someone else through it.

COVID-19 survivors have not one but two ways they can help, according to the Red Cross.

A convalescent plasma donation is one way, it uses blood from a person who has recovered from an illness to help others recover.

The second way is a whole blood donation.

You can set up an appointment on the American Red Cross website, or by using their free Blood Donor App.

Local Red Cross Donation Drives:

Monday, January 3

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center

291 N. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus

225 E. Market, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center

520 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4

Christ Church United Methodist

4614 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, KY 40207

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center

291 N. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Andrews United Church of Christ

2608 Browns Ln., Louisville, KY 40220

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center

520 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church

3301 West Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

First Southern Baptist Church

215 E Ettels Lane, Clarksville, IN 47129

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center

291 N. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center

520 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Mall

4801/B-302 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Restoration Christian Church

11515 Highway 31, Sellersburg, IN 47172

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 6

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center

291 N. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center

520 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, January 7

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center

291 N. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center

520 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

