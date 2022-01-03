'Russdiculous': No. 2 jersey of Russ Smith to be retired by Louisville

All-America guard Russ Smith will have his No. 2 jersey retired during a halftime ceremony of the Cards’ Jan. 22 game against Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville men’s basketball team’s beloved players is receiving a huge honor.

All-America guard Russ Smith will have his No. 2 jersey retired during a halftime ceremony of the Cards’ Jan. 22 game against Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center.

Smith originally released the news on social media Christmas Eve.

His jersey will be the fifth to be retired in the program joining No. 8 Charlie Tyra (1953-57), No. 31 Wes Unseld (1965-68), No. 35 Darrell Griffith (1979-80) and No. 42 Pervis Ellison (1985-89).

UofL Athletics officials said this season will be the last the No. 2 jersey will be worn by a Cardinals player.

According to the university, Smith is the only player in the school’s history with at least 1,800 career points, 350 assists and 250 steals.

He is the Cardinals’ all-time leader in steals with 257, is 5th in career scoring at Louisville with 1,908 points, second in career free throws made with 488 and is tied for 9th in career three-pointers with 180.

Louisville also plans to celebrate their beloved “Russdiculous” with elements featured in a game day experience for UofL season ticket holders and fan engagement. Those details will be announced later.

The school is also offering a special “flash sale” ticket offer that will be available through Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.