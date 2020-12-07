Lou City FC plays first home game of the season against Pittsburgh SC

The game, which is the first at Lynn Family Stadium, kicks off at 5 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC plays their first game for the first time in four months in a match-up against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

LouCity is 1-0 in the season after defeating North Carolina FC back in March in the season opener. Pittsburgh has not played a game this season.

The match-up will be the first game at the new Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown. The stadium can regularly accommodate more than 15,000 fans but due to the coronavirus pandemic it will be closer to 30% capacity.

"I think it'll be a little weird and a little strange because we had this expectation of opening it with 15,000 people," said LouCity Midfielder Niall McCabe. "It'll be a little bit strange, little bit new for everybody, which both teams will have to manage."

Gates officially open for the game at 3 p.m.

