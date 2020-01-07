LouCity FC to play first game of 2020 restart at Lynn Family Stadium

LouCity will be in Group E when they return to USL Championship play July 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a full schedule is still pending, the USL Championship has placed Louisville City FC in Group E when the season returns.

The announcement means LouCity will play each of Indy Eleven, Saint Louis FC and Sporting Kansas City II four times during its 16-game regular season after league play resumes the weekend of July 11-12.

LouCity will also play against teams from a similar geographic region during the remodeled 2020 season. Once the season concludes the weekend of Oct. 2-4, the top two teams from each group will advance to single-elimination playoffs against teams in their regional area.

LouCity's 2020 restart will start with a home matchup against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 5 p.m. July 12. The game will air on ESPN2.

“The time has arrived, and we are ecstatic to finally open Lynn Family Stadium,” said LouCity president Brad Estes. “So much time, effort and support has gone into making this idea of professional soccer a reality in Louisville, and we look forward to celebrating our city on July 12.”