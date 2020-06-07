Louisville City FC prepares for Sunday match against Pittsburgh

Head Coach John Hackworth said he’s really pleased with where the team is right now, especially given the fact they had a condensed training camp to get ready for the season.

"Yesterday, we culminate by playing an intrasquad game. We come back into training today, we don't have any injuries – that’s a positive,” he said. “We probably rode that fine line between pushing them and not pushing them too hard. This week is different because we need to do a little bit of tapering, so they are 100 percent ready to play [and] focus on an opponent for the first time in a long time."