'We gotta celebrate today': Crowds enjoy inaugural 502'sDay dedicated to Louisville locals

"It used to be Friday was our day, and then Thursday became our day, and every day is just getting more crowded. So it's nice to just have a day," one attendee said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville locals rushed in droves to Churchill Downs for the inaugural 502'sDay, marketed by the historic racetrack as the new dedicated event for those who live in the city during Derby Week.

Each of the nine races on 502’sDay recognized a historic Louisville landmark, including Lynn's Paradise Café, The Dirt Bowl, and The Toy Tiger.

"It means family, friends, liquor, betting, and all of the things that are Kentucky Derby," Ashlee Johnson, of west Louisville, said about the experience. "I grew up historically celebrating in the west end, so for the past two years I’ve been making it a goal to come out to the track."

Churchill Downs officials say they understand Derby Week has grown into a huge event, and say they wanted to give the community its own time to shine.

“Going back to 1980, Oaks Day attendance was 50,000. 50,000 people, and now it’s twice as much. People often referred to Oaks Day as the locals day, well now Thurby has grown to more than 50,000," said Darren Rogers, senior director for media services at Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs officials acknowledge the huge growth in attendance for the Kentucky Oaks and Thurby has turned those days into premiere events, and in the process, has pushed more and more Louisville residents away.

502’sDay's goal was to put a spotlight on the people who make Louisville great.

"It used to be Friday was our day, and then Thursday became our day, and every day is just getting more crowded. So it's nice to just have a day," Linda Basham said.

WHAS11 also talked to Louisville's Shawn Huffman, whose No. 2 horse, Sonador, raced in ‘The Brewery.'

“I’m from Louisville, my family grew up around the track, and I have family here, so it’s been a long tradition of loving to come out -- especially now that they made the day special for just the Louisvillians."

And with a brand new paddock taking shape, the locals are enjoying all the sights and sounds.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.