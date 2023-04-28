Derby Week 2023: What you need to know before heading to Churchill Downs

This year's events include many returning favorites and a new community-focused event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is just days away, on Saturday, May 6, and thousands are getting ready to flood the streets of Louisville to witness the fastest two minutes in sports.

Churchill Downs is gearing up to welcome local residents and visitors from across the globe all next week with several Derby Week events.

This year's events include many returning favorites like Dawn at the Downs, Champions Day and Thurby. It also includes a new community-focused event.

The Kentucky Exposition Center will have free parking with free shuttles regularly running to and from the racetrack for all events, except Dawn at the Downs.

Shuttle drop-off and pick-up will be located in the Black Lot outside of the Paddock Gate. Click here for more on parking.

Here's everything you need to know about Derby Week 2023:

Dawn at the Downs

Witness the Kentucky Derby and Oaks racehorses train for the big race as experts commentate. It's free to the community.

Purchase a dining ticket to experience a delicious buffet breakfast on Millionaires Row. Limited tickets are available.

When: April 27 - May 3 from 7 to 10 a.m.

Parking: There will be free on-site parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Onsite parking lots open at 6 a.m. The Paddock Gates open at 7 a.m. Your vehicle must be removed from Churchill Downs by 10:30 a.m. each day.

Opening Night Powered by LG&E

Kick off Derby Week with the most stylish night in horse racing! Guests will get to preview trends for the 2023 Kentucky Derby and enjoy a night of horse racing.

When: Saturday, April 29. Gates open at 5 p.m., the first race begins at 6 p.m.

Stakes Races: The Roxelana Overnight Stakes

What to wear: Churchill Downs says to not hold back on the fashion for opening night! It's your chance to see and be seen! From fabulous to sublime, wear black and white with bold pops of color.

502's Day

It's Derby Week's newest event and focuses primarily on the community of Louisville! Admission is $5.

Along with some horse racing, there will be special recognitions for the Louisville Metro Police Department, UofL Health's Trauma Center and 2X Game Changers Planet Savers: Zoo Club and Future Healers.

Champions Day

This event highlights the history of the Kentucky Derby and the sport of Thoroughbred racing.

Champion's Day 2023 will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Secretariat winning the Derby and the coveted Triple Crown.

When: Wednesday, May 3. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., the first race is at 12:45 p.m.

Stakes Race: The Isaac Murphy Marathon Overnight Stakes and the Mamzelle

What to wear: Celebrate Secretariat with your favorite blue and white attire.

Thurby

It's the 10th Annual Thurby at Churchill Downs. The event is a celebration of all things Kentucky: bourbon, music and horse racing!

When: Thursday, May 4. Gates open at 11 a.m., the first race is at 12:45 p.m.

Stakes Races: The St. Matthews Overnight Stakes, The Kentucky Juvenile, The Opening Verse

What to wear: Whatever reflects your Kentucky spirit -- from casual to Derby-inspired

