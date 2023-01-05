South end neighbors prepare their yards for parking ahead of Kentucky Derby

One of the busiest weeks of the years has neighbors ready to cash in big, not just at the betting booth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light is shining bright on the Twin Spires where horses will meet to prepare for the big races and the view is what nearby neighbors get to see daily.

Churchill Downs and its neighbors are preparing for Kentucky Derby week.

"Tired – too much to do to get ready," Duke Morris, who lives across the street from the Downs, said.

Morris has been working hard, cleaning all of his outdoor furniture.

"Well let's see – power wash the deck. I power washed chairs, clean doors, clean windows, vacuum clean the bathroom [and] moved cars."

A south end tradition, moving cars and clearing yards have become very common for many neighbors who live within walking distance of the track, especially for Nova Jackson.

"I've been doing it for 54 years and when we started out we charged $2.00 a car," she said.

Jackson said over the years, those prices have gone up.

Morris added, "I know that some people who charge $100 a day to park this close."

It's all about the size of the vehicle which determines how many can be parked in a single yard.

"You get smaller cars you can put more, usually about 17," Jackson said.

According to Morris, many come from across the country including places such as Cleveland and New York.

Jackson also had people from different regions of the country.

"Georgia, Kansas we've had them from everywhere," she said.

While neighbors are making room for their yards to be lots, Louisville Metro Health and Wellness is training food vendors about safety to keep people from getting sick from any food borne illness.

"We have metal thermometers our test strips, we're out making sure you have handwashing – we wash our hands before we go out there," Grace Ellis said.

The horse bettors are remaining hopeful about their bets this year.

"Oh, I'm looking forward to Brad Cox to win the Derby," Jackson said.

Morris added, "Forte is the favorite, Ian looks the strongest but last year at 80 to 1. Rich Strike came in so you just don't know."

For now, they know, the surest bet is their front yard.

Those neighbors said it's all about securing parking early to get the best spot near Churchill Downs.