Louisville lays out traffic and safety plans ahead of Derby, Oaks

Metro Police announced road closures around Churchill Downs and on Broadway, where cruising had been a problem in the past.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With more than 100,000 expected to travel to Churchill Downs for Oaks and Derby, safety remains top priority for the city.

Plenty of first responders will be available, including agencies like Metro Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, the Secret Service and the FBI.

LMPD said they are also making plans to keep under control on Broadway where cruising has caused problems in the past.

Assistant Chief Steve Healey said they will have no parking signs posted along Broadway.

“I highly suggest paying attention to where those are. If you come out of whatever event you may be in, and your car is not there, check with the LMPD tow lot to see if it's been impounded before you report it stolen. We will be strictly enforcing that because illegal parking has impeded the flow of traffic in years past,” he said.

Healey said they have not told businesses when to operate on Friday or Saturday.

There are also no plans to install barricades anywhere like they did in 2021.

If you are headed to the area, there will also be several road closures around Churchill Downs.