Here's how to win a box for six at the 2023 Kentucky Oaks or Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Science Center is teaming up with Churchill Downs to raffle off box seats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you want go to the 2023 Kentucky Oaks or Kentucky Derby with your loved ones without spending a dime, we have the perfect opportunity for you.

Kentucky Science Center is teaming up with Churchill Downs to raffle off box seats for $100 each to experience either Oaks or Derby this year.

Officials said winners of each raffle will receive a reserved, all-inclusive (food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages) box for six people in section 324 of Churchill Downs. In addition, they will receive access to offsite parking at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, subject to space availability. Only 500 chances will be sold for each raffle.

“I’m so grateful to Churchill Downs for their long history of philanthropic support to non-profits across the city,” Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman said. “This partnership, which will help to support our science education and workforce development efforts, is just the latest example of their impact."

The drawing will take place at Kentucky Science Center’s upcoming ThunderBlast event, happening during Thunder Over Louisville on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. Officials said the winner needs to be at the drawing to win.

Officials said proceeds from the raffle will benefit Kentucky Science Center’s Annual Fund for Science, which supports ongoing costs, like exhibit updates and science demonstrations in the atrium, as well as new ventures that spread Kentucky Science Center’s Do Science mission to families throughout the area.

If you'd like to purchase a raffle ticket, you can do so here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.