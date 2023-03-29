Here's who will perform at this year's Derby Week Concert Series

The concert series will take place from May 4-6 at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville gears up for this year's Kentucky Derby, Fourth Street Live! just released their lineup for the Derby Week Concert Series.

County musicians Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr., EDM producer/award-winning DJ Diplo and DJ Ryan Coxx are all scheduled to perform!

Smith and Dibbles Jr. will be performing on Thursday, May 4 and it will be an 18+ concert; Diplo will be performing on Friday, May 5 and it will be a 21+ concert; and Ryan Coxx will be performing on Saturday, May 6 and this is a free event.

Each of the concerts start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online on Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

For more information about Derby Week Concert Series, please click here.

