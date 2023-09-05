UofL to host public Celebration of Life in honor of Coach Denny Crum

Tickets are free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is planning to host a public Celebration of Life in honor of one of the university's former basketball coaches.

Coach Denny Crum died earlier this week at the age of 86.

A Celebration of Life hosted by UofL will take place on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets are free. Doors open at 6 p.m.

According to UofL, the Celebration of Life will feature several guest speakers.

During his time at the university, Crum won 12 Metro Conference titles and 11 conference tournaments.

Louisville also had 23 NCAA tournament berths and three 30-win seasons.

The Cardinals also went to six Final Fours under Crum -- in 1972, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1983 and 1986.

"He just loved it here, and he loved the people," Susan Sweeney Crum, his wife, said. "I think he knew how much they loved him, and that made it important to him."

