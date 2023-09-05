Remembering Denny Crum: Local, state officials grieve legendary UofL coach

"He was a true treasure who gave so much to the university and the community. We must keep his memory alive," UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials across the Louisville community and beyond are remembering a legendary college basketball coach.

The University of Louisville announced Tuesday that former basketball coach Denny Crum died at his home earlier that morning. He was 86 years old.

Condolences from local and state leaders poured in from across the commonwealth after news of Crum's death spread.

Here's what they had to say about the famed coach:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

"Denny Crum was a basketball legend, making an impact here in Kentucky by leading Louisville to win multiple national titles. But even more importantly, he made a difference in the community by running an inclusive program for all to enjoy. He will be greatly missed."

Senator Mitch McConnell

"It’s with deep sadness that Elaine and I learned of the loss of the great ‘Mr. March,’ the University of Louisville Men’s Basketball coaching legend Denny Crum. For three decades, Coach Crum led the Cardinals to unparalleled successes, bringing the city and the university national attention. “His storied career included two National Championships, six NCAA Final Four appearances, and a well-deserved inclusion into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Cardinal community loved their coach and will miss his calm leadership both on and off the court. We send our deepest sympathies to his wife Susan and all of his friends and family.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg

"I am saddened to learn of Coach Crum's passing. As a lifelong Cards fan, I grew up admiring Coach Crum's passion and commitment on and off the court. He made a positive, lasting impact on his players, the University, and our City. Rachel and I send our sympathies to Susan and his entire family. Coach Crum will be missed."

UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne

"Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world. My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to the university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan. He is in a better place. Rest in peace Coach. You touched so many. Well done."

UK Basketball Head Coach John Calipari

"Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.