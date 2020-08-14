Atlantic Sun postpones fall sports season; delays Bellarmine's Division 1 start

The postponement puts a pause for Bellarmine's cross country teams, soccer teams and women's volleyball team. Teams are still able to participate in practice.

ATLANTA — The Atlantic Sun Conference announced the postponement of all fall sport competition for the 2020 season.

Bellarmine University was set to make their NCAA Division 1 entry playing in the conference this season.

"Obviously this is a huge disappointment," said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. "Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way."

The postponement puts a pause for Bellarmine's cross country teams, soccer teams and women's volleyball team. Teams are still able to participate in practice.

The ASUN also affirmed that providing a spring season for the fall sports remains an priority.

The ASUN winter sports of Men's and Women's Basketball and Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field are not impacted by this decision.

"We will make every effort to provide a quality competitive experience for our fall student-athletes during the spring semester," Gumbart said. "We're not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions. Lastly, I'll share that I'm very proud of the way the entire ASUN family participated in the discussions over the past few months, including our students, athletic staff, administrators and presidents."

According to a press release, the conference will continue to monitor all data and dynamics woven into the pandemic and continue to place Students First in its decision-making approach.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.