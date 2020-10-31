2 men dead after head-on crash after 1 strikes large pig in road

The sheriff says a man driving a pickup truck struck a large pig in the road and veered to the left into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder says 47-year-old Jeremy Aubrey of Logansport and 44-year-old Shane Saunders of Lucerne died after the crash about 7:30 p.m. Thursday just north of Logansport.

The sheriff says Aubrey was driving a pickup truck when he struck a large pig in the road and veered to the left into the path of Saunders’ SUV.

Both men were pronounced dead at hospitals.