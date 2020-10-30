Louisville mayor launches Group Violence Intervention program

The approach is in collaboration with law enforcement, social service providers, and community members who will collectively help deliver the anti-violence message.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced a new program aimed at violence reduction and bringing the Louisville community together.

The Group Violence Intervention (GVI) works to directly engage those affected by violence. One of the ways the group intends to engage with those affected is by offer trauma counseling.

“We have to do better… The level of violence in our community is unacceptable. The approach of this group will be in the power of story and human connection,” Mayor Fischer said. “To win we need community support, and we need to reimagine public safety. Every neighborhood should be as safe as the next one.”

"This is cause for hope...hold us accountable! Hold us accountable for bringing these numbers down, hold us accountable for implementing this the right way," US Attorney Russell Coleman said.