Oh Deer: Drivers should watch for bucks, does along roadways

Officials said November is usually the month that deer are most active.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Oh deer! Officials say drivers should watch for bucks and does along Kentucky roadways this fall.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said the shorter periods of daylight and cooler temperatures trigger deer breeding season, which leads to more deer-related crashes.

Officials said November is usually the month that deer are most active and while encounters can happen anytime, the animals are most active at dusk and dawn.

Officials said drivers who encounter a deer should slow down and only take evasive action if it can be done safely.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.