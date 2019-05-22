KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- Rocky Adkins has conceded his race in the Democratic primary for Kentucky’s governor race on May 21.

Adkins, the Kentucky House minority leader, was one of four candidates running for the Democratic nomination. The other Democratic candidates were Attorney General Andy Beshear, former state Auditor Adam Edelen and Geoff Young.

Beshear won the nomination.

Click here for more Kentucky Primary coverage.

