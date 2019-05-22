KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has won the Democratic nomination for Kentucky governor.

He faced Adam Edelen, the former state auditor, and Rocky Adkins, the state House minority floor leader.

Beshear is the son of former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, and he has served as Kentucky’s Attorney General since 2016.

His running mate is Jacqueline Coleman.

