LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s widow, is serving as a co-council on Mike Bloomberg’s Women for Mike National Leadership Council.

According to Mike Bloomberg’s website, The Women for Mike Leadership Council is comprised of 90 women who are endorsing Mike for president and are reflective of the breadth of his support across the country. As members of the Women for Mike Leadership Council, these women will lend their voices to the campaign while activating their networks to support his candidacy in communities across the country.

“Long before Mike Bloomberg launched his campaign, I wanted him to run for president because I always regarded him as a “can-do” thinker and doer,” said Lonnie Ali, Activist, Philanthropist, and Wife of Muhammad Ali. “So, I’m delighted to finally have him step into the ring. I believe Mike can restore strength and integrity to our democratic institutions and repair the deep cultural and political divides that have brought this country to a precipice of no return. Mike is a UNITER- not a DIVIDER. Mike has the experience and know-how to put this country back on sure footing nationally and internationally — and the temperament to rally a diverse group of Americans around issues like economic opportunity, health care, and education.”

“I am proud to stand up for Mike Bloomberg in this race and proud to be a part of the Women for Mike National Leadership Council,” continued Ali. “Together, the women of this Council, along with a diverse group of women from around the country, will unite and work together to get Mike elected in November.”

Since launching the campaign, Mike Bloomberg has released a series of policies that will help women and working families, including reproductive rights and access, paid family leave, pay equity, improving the quality of child care and early childhood education, and to address the maternal mortality crisis head-on.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is also an active co-chair on the Bloomberg campaign.

"What we need is a center-left candidate that can both win the primary and then win the general. So, you can see in the primary right now that's the tension that's taken place. So, in comes Mike Bloomberg with a resume that is extraordinarily unique. This knock-on his as being a billionaire to me doesn't make any sense. Here's a guy that grew up in a middle-class family. Everybody would like to do this right?" Fischer said.

According to Bloomberg, 2020 Kentucky headquarters will open soon in downtown Louisville.

