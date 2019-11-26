LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Mayor Greg Fischer has a new role as co-chair for Michael Bloomberg's 2020 campaign for President.

Fischer was on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning to advocate for the former New York City mayor.

When asked why he's taking on the co-chair spot, Fischer said Bloomberg's business and mayoral experience makes him "ready to go from day one."

"What we need is a center-left candidate that can both win the primary and then win the general. So, you can see in the primary right now that's the tension that's taken place. So, in comes Mike Bloomberg with a resume that is extraordinarily unique. This knock on his as being a billionaire to me doesn't make any sense. Here's a guy that grew up in a middle-class family. Everybody would like to do this right?" Fischer said.

Mayor Fischer said Bloomberg puts his money where his heart is, pointing to his philanthropic efforts on climate change, gun safety and immigration issues.

