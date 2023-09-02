Kentucky lawmakers move student pronouns bill forward

The bill passed in the Senate Education Committee, Thursday, with an 11-1 vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Bill 150, which among other things, wouldn't require teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns, passed in the Senate Education Committee in an 11-1 vote on Thursday.

Those in favor of SB 150 said their vote of support didn't come from a place of hate, though opposition said the bill is nothing but "political theater" and "hate."

"I think its important understand each other and respect each other's beliefs as we move forward," Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, said as he voted yes for the bill. "This vote does not come from a place of hate."

Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, was the only committee member to vote against SB 150.

"This bill offers no safe space to a child," Thomas said. "This bill is designed to only do one thing, and that's promote an agenda."

Senate Bill 150 would give teachers the discretion to use pronouns aligned with a student's biological sex, even if that's not how the student identifies.

It allows for conversations and curriculum about human sexuality as long as schools give parents a two-week heads up and the choice to pull their students from such lessons.

It also bars state education officials from giving districts guidance on proper pronoun use. Currently, the Department of Education recommends teachers use students preferred name and pronouns.

Another provision of the bill is that it does not require educators to out students to their parents, especially if they feel they're at risk for abuse.

Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, is the bill's primary sponsor.

If you are experiencing issues with the pdf, read the full bill here.

"There should be nothing that requires [the] higher-level, up-chain to push down upon, [and] not allow locals to make the best decisions for their school districts," Wise told reporters following the hearing.

The hearing was met with heavy opposition and a slew of testimony coming from LGBTQ+ advocates and those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

"LGBT youth are the most vulnerable," Madelyn Spalding, a transgender woman and mom of three, said. "When unsupportive parents find out, there may be no indication of future abuse, or if [those kids] will be thrown out on the streets."

The opposition mainly argued this bill would have a negative impact on the mental health of LGBTQ+ students. Dr. Bobbie Glass, an openly transgender educator, has been teaching for 47 years.

Glass said as an exceptional childhood educator, she's taught many LGBTQ+ students who've been hospitalized for self-harming.

"I am just livid about all the hysteria behind all this anti-trans legislation right now because I know the names and the faces of the kids who are killing themselves," she said. "It's got to stop."

According to a 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine, 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidal thoughts highest among transgender youth.

While supporters of SB 150 said it is meant to empower parents, opposition believes that comes as a detriment to students.

When asked to respond, Wise said the following: "How would empowering parents to know what's going on hurt their children when parents should be the first to know what's going on with their children? Nothing should ever be withheld from a parent."

Senate Bill 150 now moves on to the full Senate for a vote.

►Contact reporter Connor Steffen at csteffen@whas11.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.