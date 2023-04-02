Transgender woman shot and killed outside JBS plant in Butchertown

A colleague and friend of Imanitwitaho Zache confirmed with WHAS11 News Sunday, Zache was a trans woman and always had a smile on her face.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman shot and killed outside the JB Swift (JBS) plant in Butchertown Friday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Imanitwitaho Zache, though her friends just called her "Zachee."

A coworker of Zachee, who asked WHAS11 News not to share her name, told us Zachee always had a smile on her face.

"She was always happy. Always walking down the hallways smiling," Zachee's coworker said. "Even when she knew they were talking about her, she didn't care. She was always happy."

The coworker described her shock to hear that Zachee was shot and killed in the JBS parking lot. She was working on the line inside JBS when she was informed of the tragedy and ran outside to see LMPD and a black barrier around Zachee’s body.

Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with Zachee's murder after police said he went to the jail and confessed.

LMPD's Matt Sanders said he was taken in by detectives with the department's Homicide Unit and interviewed. The citation said the gun used in the shooting was inside Lores-Reyes' vehicle which was parked outside Metro Corrections.

Employees at JBS informed police both the suspect and victim were employed at the facility. Police say surveillance video captured the shooting.

Lores-Reyes has not been charged with a hate crime. However, the employee and friend of Zachee we spoke with said it should be considered, "Because everyone knew she was [transgender]."

Zachee's coworker, and additional people who knew her, tell WHAS11 News she was born and lived in Rwanda before coming to the United States.

