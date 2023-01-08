Kentucky legislature pre-files bill impacting students who are transgender

House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another bill impacting students who are transgender has been pre-filed in Kentucky.

House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms."

It would make it so students would have to use facilities designated for their biological sex.

The bill would also require schools to provide "the best available accommodations" for students who are transgender.

Some accommodations the bill lists include single-stall restrooms or "controlled use" of faculty bathrooms, locker and shower rooms.

Students who are transgender will have to tell school officials, and parents or legal guardians must provide written consent to receive the accommodations.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.