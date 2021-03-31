Kentucky lawmakers shield businesses in closing frenzy

Lawmakers have voted to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The bill won final passage as lawmakers put the finishing touches on this year’s session, which ended Tuesday. Abortion opponents approved a proposal seeking to amend Kentucky's constitution to ensure it doesn't offer protections for abortion rights.

Another measure winning final passage would limit public access to some records of judges, police and prosecutors.

Lawmakers passed a bill imposing a partial ban on no-knock warrants, more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on the Black woman’s home.

