Dozens of bills head to Governor Beshear's desk as legislative session nears end

Twenty-four bills cleared the Kentucky House and 21 cleared the Kentucky Senate—most will head to the governor's desk.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Just six days remain in the General Assembly to pass legislation. Lawmakers must wrap up their work by March 30, and over the next couple of weeks they will discuss the budget.

Friday was a busy session day. Twenty-four bills cleared the Kentucky House and 21 cleared the Senate—most will head to Governor Andy Beshear's desk.

According to House Speaker David Osborne (R), most of the bills have been filed for months.

“They've been through committee process. Obviously, the Senate bills that we passed today have been through both the Senate committees, all public meetings. So, I think they've been very well vetted,” Rep. Osborne said.

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D) said some of the bills take time.

“You've got to work them through the process. You've got to get them through the committee hearings. You know, there are other bills that start this session with maybe different priorities,” Sen. McGarvey said.

Some of the bills passed Friday include a plan to give inmates 72 hours with their newborns delivered behind bars, a bill helping Simmons College graduate certified teachers—that includes a connection to Kentucky State University—and a bill to allow to-go alcohol sales, which was temporarily put in place during the pandemic.

"When I was growing up, my mom had a sign in the kitchen that said, 'If it weren't for the last minute nothing would ever get done.' And I think what you're seeing now is there's been a lot of work and there's been some thought, but people are realizing it's crunch time," Sen. McGarvey said.

In addition to the busy day for lawmakers, there were some scary moments when Sen. Dennis Parrett (D) fell ill on the Senate floor and was taken away in an ambulance. Democratic leaders said Sen. Parrett is currently resting and doing well.

