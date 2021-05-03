Kentucky governor signs bill setting deadline for schools to reopen for in-person classes

The pandemic-related House Bill 208 won final passage and was signed by the governor Thursday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill that sets a March deadline for schools to resume in-person instruction.

"Without it, our schools would have lost out on dollars that they absolutely must have to provide the education of our children," Beshear said of the bill during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

Republican Rep. Regina Huff said the bill reflects the priority that students have “face-to-face contact” with teachers in class.

Under the bill, school districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week.

