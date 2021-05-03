Louisville to expand recycling program this summer

Metro Council approved grant funding to provide large, rolling recycling bins to those in the Urban Services District who currently use small, 18-gallon bins.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This summer, Louisville will be able to expand its recycling program thanks to a grant from The Recycling Partnership.

Louisville applied and was selected for a grant due to "its dedication to advancing recycling in the community," according to a release.

Metro Council approved the grant funding to provide large, lidded, rolling recycling bins to those in the Urban Services District who currently use small, 18-gallon bins. Residents will get their new recycling bins this summer.

"We have big, important goals for reducing the amount of material going to a landfill, and more recycling carts, and additional education and outreach, will help us meet them," Councilman Bill Hollander, who sponsored the grant, said in a release.

With the funding, the city was able to pay for 28,000 new recycling bins. The funding will also go to outreach and education on recycling.

To learn more about Louisville's recycling program, visit Louisvilleky.gov/Recycling.

