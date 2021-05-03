Impeachment petitioners being billed nearly $18k for attorneys' fees

While the petition was dismissed last week, the governor's office is seeking reimbursement for the attorneys' fees throughout the process.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentuckians who tried to remove Gov. Andy Beshear from office through an impeachment petition are now getting slapped with a nearly $18,000 bill.

While the petition was dismissed last week, the governor's office is seeking reimbursement for the attorneys' fees throughout the process.

According to the bill provided to the impeachment committee Wednesday by Beshear's general counsel, Amy Cubbage, attorneys spent 159 hours in the impeachment proceedings. The total cost added up $17,730.

One of the petitioners for the governor's impeachment, Jacob Clark of Leitchfield, Ky. said Thursday night he and the two other petitioners haven't received official notice yet, but plan to object any amount.

"It was terrible service that we got from the impeachment committee," Clark said. "They go in secret executive session constantly. I mean no transparency at all."

The impeachment committee voted unanimously to approve two reports recommending no action be taken on the petitions to impeach Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, saying there were no impeachable offenses.

Under the committee rules, unsuccessful petitioners are on the hook for the costs of the proceedings, including attorney's fees and the cost of time spent by the lawmakers during the investigation.

"What we're seeing is the clown show that is Frankfort protecting each other," Clark said. "They're just protecting each other at the expense of the people. It's just another day in Frankfort."

Wednesday, Cameron's office submitted a letter to the committee stating it will not be billing the petitioners who filed for his removal from office.

Victor Maddox, assistant deputy attorney general, wrote, "Though we respect the Committee's decision to recoup resources lost to this sham effort, we have decided not to seek reimbursement of our cost and further prolong matters related to these proceedings. We will move on."

The committee report released in accordance with last week's decision to dismiss the petitions, stated it will also bill the petitioners the costs for the lawmakers time during the investigation. Impeachment committee Chairman Rep. Jason Nemes, (R-Louisville), said the petitioners would have the opportunity to object the costs.

"To rub salt in the would like that would be a bad move on them," Clark said. "That's the frustrating part. Trying to send us a bill and the service was terrible."

According to the bill of costs provided by Cubbage, she charged the most out of the attorney's for the governor's defense, with $6,854. The hourly rate of the attorneys ranged from $70 an hour up to $118.

Clark said the group of petitioners knew there was a chance of costs associated with the petition.

"We were optimistic. You know we were hoping for the best. But as we go along were seeing more and more." he said. "It was basically a kill committee."

