x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

First woman mayor-elect in Jeffersontown to be inaugurated

Mayor-elect Carol Pike will be sworn in on Thursday evening as the city's new mayor. She will take over for outgoing Mayor Bill Dieruf, who served 12 years.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The city of Jeffersontown will make history on Thursday.

Mayor-elect Carol Pike will be sworn in as the city's new mayor, making her the first woman to hold that office. She will take over for outgoing Mayor Bill Dieruf, who served 12 years. 

Pike has been a staple in Jeffersontown for some time. She served with the mayor's office in the 1980s. Most recently, she served on the city's council. 

Pike says her top goal is to continue on-going projects, like building a new police headquarters. 

Her inauguration ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the Jeffersonian, located on Taylorville Road.

Her first day in office will be on Jan. 1. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

More Videos

In Other News

Bobbie Holsclaw to be sworn into office for seventh term as Jefferson County Clerk

Before You Leave, Check This Out