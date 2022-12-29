First woman mayor-elect in Jeffersontown to be inaugurated

Mayor-elect Carol Pike will be sworn in on Thursday evening as the city's new mayor. She will take over for outgoing Mayor Bill Dieruf, who served 12 years.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The city of Jeffersontown will make history on Thursday.

Mayor-elect Carol Pike will be sworn in as the city's new mayor, making her the first woman to hold that office. She will take over for outgoing Mayor Bill Dieruf, who served 12 years.

Pike has been a staple in Jeffersontown for some time. She served with the mayor's office in the 1980s. Most recently, she served on the city's council.

Pike says her top goal is to continue on-going projects, like building a new police headquarters.

Her inauguration ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the Jeffersonian, located on Taylorville Road.

Her first day in office will be on Jan. 1.

