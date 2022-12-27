Germantown business asks for community help after busted pipe floods shop

ShopBar is giving away a bottle of bourbon in a raffle drawing to help raise money to cover the cost of repairs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after inclement winter weather rolled through Kentuckiana, some local businesses are still feeling the storm's impact.

"This winter is challenging us more than ever," the owners of ShopBar posted to social media on Monday.

The Germantown bar and boutique has been closed since Thursday due to inclement weather, but will now remain closed for a while longer after a pipe burst and flooded the store, according to a Facebook post.

"To say this is disheartening is a huge understatement," officials said. "We can't get things running until that gets fixed."

The business said they will be launching their January raffle giveaway for a bottle of Pappy Ten Year bourbon early to help cover the cost of repairs.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased via the store's Venmo, which is @ShopBar. The winner will be announced on Jan. 1.

"Our business and our employees are hurting when we aren't open for so long," ShopBar said. "These are difficult times for us - we are already slower in the winter, but being closed and fixing things is a whole other nightmare. Having a flooded shop doesn't help."

