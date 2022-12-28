x
Indiana

Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars

Police are now asking the community to check their vehicles for possible vandalism.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents! 

The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests.

According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area.

The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd County.

Officers are now asking the community to go out and check their vehicles for any property damage. If your vehicle has been vandalized, authorities ask that you contact your local police department to file a report.

