Breonna Taylor Foundation offers free rides to early polling locations

Voters can take shuttles from community places to Jefferson County voting sites on select days between now and Election Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Breonna Taylor Foundation kicked off its "Get out the Vote" initiative that provides free rides to polling places for the general election Wednesday.

"We talk about all the change we need...the only way to get it is to vote," Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said. "We can protest all day long, we can march, all of that, but without taking it to the polls we will not get the change we absolutely need."

Registered voters can sign up for shuttles taking them from community places to one of Jefferson County's voting sites from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who sign up at BreonnaTaylorFoundation.org will be given priority, and then people can go on a first-come basis.

Wednesday's ride to the polls picked up voters at the Newburg Boys and Girls Club. The foundation's website has rides from Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Southern Star, Bates Memorial and the Park Hill neighborhood between now and Election Day.

Voters are required to wear a face mask, and will be social distanced throughout the shuttles. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to come.

The foundation said it will be at Treyton Oak Towers, a retirement community that had a coronavirus outbreak at the start of the pandemic, Thursday to take voters to the polls.

The Louisville Urban League has also hosted pep rallies and caravans to the polls along with the foundation and other local organizations every Saturday at different locations. Voters can visit Louisville Urban League's site to learn more.

