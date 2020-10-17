Community leaders push voters to the polls, thousands taking part in first week of early voting

“If we want to see change, we have to be the change. If we want to see change, we have to show up and make sure our voice is heard,” said Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of Jefferson County voters headed to the polls during the first week of early voting. According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, 29,268 people already casted votes at the four voting sites by the third day.

Even with the growing turnout, community leaders are still pushing neighbors to go and vote.

“If we want to see change, we have to be the change. If we want to see change, we have to show up and make sure our voice is heard,” said Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr.

Findley hosted a ‘Rock the Vote’ event on Friday at Petersburg Park in the Newburgh neighborhood, using live music and performances to remind people they need to vote.

“It's about realizing it's more than just a presidential election. There are resources that are divvied up and if you don't have the right elected officials in those positions, many times our neighborhoods are missing out,” he explained.

On Tuesday, a trail of cars drove voters from the Louisville Urban League to the African American Heritage Center voting site. Findley said he'll be there when they do it again on Saturday.



“I think it's history. I love seeing people who are coming out to vote who have never voted before.”

Almost 175,000 absentee ballots have been sent out in Jefferson County.

Early voting polling places are open Monday through Saturday, 8:30a to 4:30p.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.