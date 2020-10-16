TARC to offer fare-free service on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and TARC3 are helping Louisville residents get to the polls and vote in the general election on November 3.
Passengers are expected to adhere to COVID-19 by wearing a mask and social distancing.
The fare-free service will be offered along all TARC routes including TARC3.
TARC will also offer a dedicated shuttle from Union Station every 30 minutes beginning at 6 a.m. to the Fair & Expo Center voting location.
How to Ride Fare-Free to the Polls on Election Day:
- TARC and TARC3 will operate its regular service on all routes on Election Day.
- Fare-Free service will be available to help you get to your polling location.
- You will be able to continue to your final destination on TARC and TARC3 Fare-Free.
Election Day Information:
- Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
- You can find your polling place at GOVOTEKY.com