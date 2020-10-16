TARC to offer fare-free service on Election Day

Fare-free service will be offered along all TARC routes—including TARC3, helping customers get to and from polling locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and TARC3 are helping Louisville residents get to the polls and vote in the general election on November 3.

Passengers are expected to adhere to COVID-19 by wearing a mask and social distancing.

TARC will also offer a dedicated shuttle from Union Station every 30 minutes beginning at 6 a.m. to the Fair & Expo Center voting location.

How to Ride Fare-Free to the Polls on Election Day:

TARC and TARC3 will operate its regular service on all routes on Election Day.

You will be able to continue to your final destination on TARC and TARC3 Fare-Free.

Election Day Information: