Zoneton Fire's annual 'Santa Truck' brings holiday cheer

Find out which neighborhoods the Grinch-themed truck will be visiting starting Dec. 1.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A fire department just outside of Louisville has just unveiled their newly decorated firetruck, kicking off the holiday season.

Zoneton Fire Protection District revealed this year's "Santa Truck", a bright green truck with countless little lights covering the entire vehicle.

The department has selected "The Grinch" as the theme of their decked out firetruck this year, according to their Facebook page.

The glowing, green ladder truck will reportedly be visiting neighborhoods throughout Shepherdsville starting Dec. 1.

This is the 25th annual year the department has prepared a lavishly decorated sleigh for Santa. This year, it took nearly two weeks and 80,000 lights to transform the truck.

Zoneton was one of the first departments to bring Santa to neighborhoods on a decorated firetruck, according to a Zoneton press release.

Firefighters will reportedly be taking Santa, Mrs. Claus and a cast of elves on an 11-day tour of the Zoneton community, spreading holiday cheer.

To find out which neighborhoods the festive firetruck will be "lighting up" this holiday season, visit Zoneton's Facebook page or the Zoneton Fire website.

