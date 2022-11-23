Firefighters save Christmas presents from New Albany blaze

No injuries were reported in the fire at Home Instead Senior Care Wednesday morning.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Firefighters in southern Indiana made an important rescue while fighting a fire Wednesday morning.

Everyone who had been inside the Home Instead Senior Care building on State Street in New Albany was outside when firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to a neighboring home just feet away.

One of the employees told firefighters they had all of their family's Christmas presents inside an office in the building. According to the New Albany Fire Department, firefighters found the office and got all the presents out.

Around 11:30hrs this morning firefighters were dispatched to the State Street area on a report of a fire in the rear of... Posted by New Albany Fire Department on Wednesday, November 23, 2022