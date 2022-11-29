Vine Grove Fire Department brings holiday cheer with 'Santa Truck'

The department is preparing the truck with thousands of lights ahead of doing tours of various neighborhoods.

VINE GROVE, Ky. — The Vine Grove Fire Department is getting into the holiday spirit, transforming one of their normal trucks into a Santa truck.

Tuesday night, they were putting some of the finishing touches on the truck which is covered in more than 30,000 lights.

Lieutenant Jeff Ritchie said they saw how much joy the trucks brought to other communities, so they wanted to do that for their neighbors as well.

“It's just unbelievable the reaction we get whenever we go out in the community, and people love it. That's what we need in this time. I mean just bringing joy to people, and people that can't have that joy at Christmas time a lot of times, this brings it to them,” he said.

You can see the truck for yourself when they start their tours of the neighborhoods on Dec. 7.

