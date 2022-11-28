Indiana fire station starts tradition promoting fire safety during holidays

The wreath will be lit all day and night, and for every structure fire that the department responds to, a red light bulb will be replaced with a white light.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new wreath outside an Indiana fire station is helping shed light on holiday fire safety.

In a Facebook post, the Seymour Fire Department detailed a new tradition they started that includes hanging a wreath lit with red lights.

The wreath will be lit all day and night, and for every structure fire that the department responds to, a red light bulb will be replaced with a white light.

It's meant to serve as a physical reminder of fire safety, and the wreath will be up until New Year's Day.

According to the post, the department said structure fires increase during the holiday season because of increased cooking, candles, short circuits in lights, combustible decorations and space heaters.

The Seymour Fire Department included some additional tips to stay fire-safe during the holidays, like:

choosing flame-resistant holiday decorations

keep lit candles away from decorations or things that can burn

replace worn or broken string lights

blow out candles before bed

testing smoke alarms before entertaining

staying in the kitchen when cooking on the stove top

