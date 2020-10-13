World's first hand transplant patient remembers Louisville surgeon who helped change his life

Matthew Scott received the transplant in 1999 at Jewish Hospital thanks to the famous duo, Kleinert and Kutz.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The world’s first hand transplant patient is remembering one of the surgeons who helped change his life.

Matthew Scott received the transplant in 1999 at Jewish Hospital thanks to the famous duo, Kleinert and Kutz.

Dr. Kutz died over the weekend at the age of 92 and retired six years ago.

Scott told WHAS11 News how he felt upon learning of the doctor’s passing.

"I mean everybody knows Joe he was just a dynamic soul, so you know when I saw him before he was a little bit subdued and when I found out today that he had passed away today – he certainly gives you time to reflect back on everything he did to make my case a success and I owe an awful lot to the ingenuity and the dedication of Dr. Kutz."

A post on the Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center Facebook page remembered Kutz as a father, friend, beloved teacher, surgeon, and avid horseman who never missed a Derby.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.