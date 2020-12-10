Dr. Joseph Kutz, Louisville surgeon who helped perform world's first successful hand transplant, dies

The hand doctor known for his larger than life personality passed away on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s beloved and renowned hand surgeons has died.

Officials with Kleinert Kutz Hand Care center said their co-founder Dr. Joseph Kutz passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday.

Dr. Kutz helped perform the world’s first successful hand transplant in 1999.

His colleagues described him as “larger than life in height and personality” and said his work ethic propelled the practice into world-renowned recognition in the “pioneering treatment of flexor tendon injuries and microsurgical techniques.”

Since the 1960s, more than 1,200 physicians from 58 countries have trained under him.

“He was a father, friend, beloved teacher, and surgeon and avid horseman who never missed a Derby! He was a pillar of the Louisville community and will be greatly missed by all who admired and loved him,” the practice wrote on Facebook Sunday night.

Dr. Kutz retired in 2016 after more than 50 years and credited inspiration as fueling his passion.

“When you retire, you hope that you’ve inspired others along the way. I have to say, I was the one who was inspired by all the extraordinary patients who allowed me into their lives and by the work of my fellow surgeons.”

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Kutz have not been announced.

