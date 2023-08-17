'The countdown is on': Governor outlines timeline for rolling out sports betting in Kentucky

The opening day of sports betting is only three weeks away.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your wagers ready, the opening day for sports betting in Kentucky is three weeks away.

In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear outlined the key dates Kentuckians need to know before it opens on Thursday, Sept. 7.

"The countdown is on," he said. “We are ready to deliver the quality entertainment experience Kentuckians asked for, while bringing money to the state to support pensions and free up funds that can be used to build a better Kentucky.”

The timeline is:

Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m., the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) will vote on license applications. A list of approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released the same day.

Aug. 28 at 6 a.m., Kentuckians will be able to pre-register an account with approved mobile applications to ease strains on the electronic systems.

Sept. 7 at 6 a.m., people can start depositing money into their pre-registered mobile accounts and can start placing in-person bets at licensed facilities starting at 10 a.m.

Sept. 28 at 6 a.m., people can start wagering on approved mobile applications.

KHRC Chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz said the organization is excited to open sports betting and "is working efficiently to meet the necessary deadlines."

"This is a careful process dedicated to wagering integrity and protecting bettors in the state of Kentucky,” Rabinowitz said.

The KHRC confirmed they've added 14 new positions specifically for the sports betting effort.

Sports betting is projected to generate a revenue increase of $23 million a year and will be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund; a portion of the revenue will also go towards a gambling assistance account according to the release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.