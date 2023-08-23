6 Churchill Downs properties approved for sports betting

This comes one day after several mobile apps received state approval.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legal in-person sports betting is coming soon to several Churchill Downs Incorporated properties throughout Kentucky.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved temporary licenses for six CDI properties Wednesday to begin accepting in-person wagers starting Sept. 7. The locations approved are:

Churchill Downs Racetrack, Louisville: 15 sports betting kiosks, 168-square-foot video screen, 20 large format televisions.

Derby City Gaming & Hotel, Louisville: 15 kiosks, 300-square-foot video screen, 12 televisions.

Ellis Park Racing & Gaming, Henderson: Five kiosks.

Newport Racing & Gaming, Newport: 10 kiosks, 20 televisions.

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, Oak Grove: 20 kiosks, 300-square-foot video screen, eight televisions.

Turfway Racing & Gaming, Florence: 15 kiosks, 300-square-foot video screen, 16 televisions.

Several mobile applications received approval Tuesday. Those bets can be placed starting Sept. 28.

“CDI is excited to bring our experience operating retail sports wagering experiences to Kentucky with many thanks to the Kentucky General Assembly, Governor Beshear, the KHRC and the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet for their efforts in making this a reality,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “Sports betting as a tourism and economic development opportunity will further strengthen the state’s signature equine industry by bringing new guests into our live and historical racing venues.”

CDI's licensed race and sports books will incorporate sports betting kiosks in existing bar and simulcast areas. Most locations will offer large screens to watch live racing and other sports.

Each venue will have a "bet and jet" feature offering designated parking spaces for 15 minutes in order to quickly place bets.