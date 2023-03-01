Woodford Reserve releases 2023 Derby bottle honoring Secretariat

Here's how to get your hands on one.

VERSAILLES, Ky. — This year, Woodford Reserve is celebrating one of the most iconic moments in sports history -- Secretariat winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

The historic bourbon distillery, located in Versailles, announced Wednesday the release of a special bottle for the 2023 Kentucky Derby honoring the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's historic win.

"This is our most collectible Derby bottle yet, as Secretariat is perhaps the most revered and most loved racehorse in history," Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said.

The bottle retails for $55 and is available across the globe.

It features artwork from Kentucky native Jaime Corum, who is known for her stunning horse portraits.

The special bottle captures Secretariat in the Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs draped in the famed Garland of Roses.

Corum's named the painting, "Still The Greatest."

"I have been honored to paint Secretariat many times over the years, but this one is truly special to me, as it celebrates his 50th anniversary and is paired with Woodford Reserve" she said. "Who could imagine a more perfect pairing of two things that will never go out of style?"

Secretariat is still considered one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time.

Having been a Triple Crown winner, the young colt still holds the record for the fastest race time at the Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

